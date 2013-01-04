Sound Devices updates PIX 240, PIX 240i production video recorders

Sound Devices has announced an upgrade to the PIX 240 and PIX 240i production video recorders.

The new update, available to all PIX customers free of charge, offers Apple ProRes 4444 recording from video sources over 3G-SDI (4:4:4 RGB or YCbCr). Recording 4:4:4 offers productions superior color precision for applications in chroma-keying, color-grading and multi-generational editing. With its 12-bit, 4:4:4 capability, the PIX 240 and 240i can record 330Mb/s Apple ProRes 444 files that are perceptually indistinguishable from the original source material.

Additional features available in the latest v3.0 firmware update include time-code and recording status displays on the SDI and HDMI output, up to 500ms of audio delay to compensate for multi-device picture delay, and selectable 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 video output independent from the source material.