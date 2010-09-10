Sound Devices introduces USBPre 2 at IBC

At IBC2010, Sound Devices introduced the USBPre 2, an all-new version of its popular USBPre computer audio. The two-channel USBPre 2 offers a powerful yet easy-to-use, portable interface to connect audio sources to Mac OS and Windows computers over USB. Featuring a new electronic design, USBPre 2 uses the same extended-bandwidth, low-noise microphone preamplifiers and digital converters found in the company’s 7-Series digital recorders.

The USBPre 2 is a class-compliant plug-and-play device that accepts mic-level, line-level, consumer line-level and SPDIF digital (coaxial or TOSLINK) inputs, making it useful for such applications as voice-over recording, reference playback and monitoring, and test and measurement. Its microphone preamplifiers have selectable analog limiters, high-pass filters, 48V phantom power and high-resolution LED meters. Because the USBPre 2 draws its power solely from the computer’s USB port, no outside power source is required.

Sound Devices designed the USBPre 2 for reference-quality input and output. Its balanced XLR outputs offer superior rejection to interference and are switch-selectable between mic or line level. Additionally, a consumer RCA-type output is available for connection to unbalanced inputs. Its headphone amplifier easily drives full-sized headphones with extensive, clean gain.

The USBPre 2 also offers a stand-alone mode, allowing it to function as a two-channel microphone preamplifier with analog, digital and headphone outputs. A built-in high-resolution LED level meter helps further facilitate preamp-only applications.

The USBPre 2, as with all Sound Devices products, is designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of field production. Its chassis is made from aluminum for superior durability and weight reduction.