Sony Launches Ci Catalog for Enterprise Asset Management

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has expanded the feature set of its Ci professional media management and collaboration platform to include enterprise asset management.

Using Ci Catalog, media enterprises can build and securely manage centralized libraries of rich media. Ci Catalog makes it possible for organizations to make assets available to stakeholders throughout the enterprise, Sony said.

Adding Ci Catalog to the platform’s overall capabilities means Ci now delivers secure content management from production through monetization in a single platform. Using one solution to manage content across an enterprise saves time and money, reduces security concerns, increases collaboration and offers transparency and visibility into an organization’s content, the company said.

“The release of Catalog is a direct response to feedback we’ve received from some of the world’s largest and most recognizable media companies,” said Theresa Alesso, pro division president of Sony Electronics.



Ci Catalog seamlessly integrates with Workspace, Ci’s production and post-production workflow for remote acquisition, media processing and collaboration, the company said.,

A Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform, Ci accelerates file transfers, enables collaboration, review and approval, provides asset management and delivers transcoding and archiving with one subscription. Its REST APIs enable third-party application and workflow integration, Sony said.

The platform, which enables users to access assets quickly from virtually anywhere, is offered on a pay-as-you-go basis that scales with the needs of media enterprises.

Sony has released a video describing how Ci Catalog and Workspace work together.