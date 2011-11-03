Sonnox plug-ins support Avid's new Pro Tools|HDX system

Software developer Sonnox (www.sonnox.com) has developed full bidirectional compatibility of its Oxford plug-ins with Avid's new Pro Tools|HDX system — launched at the recent AES Show in New York City. The plug-ins, which improve system performance and allow music producers to do their job more effectively, are based on the new Avid Audio eXtension (AAX) advanced plug-in format.

To meet the anticipated demand, the company said it has doubled the size of its development team to complete the transition to AAX as soon as possible.

The AAX format offers improved workflows and sound parity when sharing sessions between DSP-accelerated and native-based Pro Tools systems. The format comes in two versions: AAX DSP plug-ins compatible exclusively with Pro Tools|HDX (TDM is not supported in Pro Tools|HDX); and AAX Native plug-ins, compatible with any system running Pro Tools/Pro Tools HD 10 software.

The Oxford EQ and Oxford Inflator are the first in a line of AAX plug-ins from Sonnox that will be available when Pro Tools|HDX ships later this year.

Earlier this year, Sonnox introduced the Fraunhofer Pro-Codec (developed in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute), which provides real-time auditioning of audio codecs within a digital audio production environment.