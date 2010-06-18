Sonnet Technologies announces Fusion Fibre-for-4 package

Sonnet Technologies has announced the availability of the Fusion Fibre-for-4 package, which offers the Fusion RX1600Fibre rackmount 16-drive RAID 6 Fibre Channel (FC) shared storage system with a four-port 8Gb FC interface, four one-port 8Gb Fibre Channel PCIe host adapter cards, four fiber-optic cables, and a four-seat Tiger Technology metaSAN software license. The package is positioned to meet the needs of video editors in workgroups of up to four users who want shared access to common data files, have heavy bandwidth requirements, need easy capacity expandability, and require robust data protection. Everything needed for setting up four users is included in one box.

Optimized for video editing, the Fusion Fibre-for-4 package provides four users direct high-speed access to stored assets through its 8Gb Fibre Channel ports without the need for a dedicated server. It supports multistream, multi-user collaborative workflows, and does so without the cost, complexity, cabling, rack space requirements and power consumption of an added Fibre Channel switch. The package supports virtually any computer with an available x4 PCIe interface slot and a GigE port. A dedicated GigE switch is required for metadata communication.