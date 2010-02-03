Sonifex to show new products at BVE 2010

Sonifex will be exhibiting an array of new broadcast products at Broadcast Video Expo 2010, Feb. 16-18, in London. The company will be featuring additions to the Redbox video suite including 3Gb/s embedders and de-embedders, new reference monitor meters for stereo audio and support for Ross Video’s openGear rack system. The first openGear modules from Sonifex are for digital audio distribution.

The reference monitor range has been expanded to include reference monitor meters and controllers. Also showing from the reference monitor range is the 1RU audio monitor with Dolby decoding. The RM-4C8-HDE1 can decode a Dolby E or Dolby Digital audio stream, enabling users to monitor visually eight or 5.1 audio channels, respectively, and to monitor audibly any two of those channels.