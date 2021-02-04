Solid State Logic Unveils UF8 DAW Controller

OXFORD, England—Solid State Logic has announced its new UF8 Digital Audio Workstation controller offering a user-focused design, insightful displays, intelligent faders and control access and a production-enhancing control layout.

“UF8 is an obvious next step in SSL’s development in ergonomically designed studio tools for today’s mixers, producers and creators,” said Andy Jackson, SSL studio product manager. “The layout and build quality are all about our fixation with human engineering, creating products that keep you in the creative zone with high-speed access to every fader or control, without operator fatigue or discomfort.”

The controller, which supports multiple stand angles for user-defined placement, offers high-spec touch sensitive faders, encoders and high-resolution color displays that complement the UF8’s premium build, the company said.

The control surface of the UF8 can be expanded to 32 channels and integrated with all major DAW platforms, SSL said.

Priced at $1,299, the UF8 is well suited to production and mixing, post production, webcasting and music creation. The company’s new SSL 360-degree control software for Macs and PCs manages multiple controller configurations, customized user keys and DAW switching across multiple layers, making it easy to switch between sessions, the company said.

Other features include:

Eight endless rotary encoders

Five banks of eight user keys and three quick keys for a total of 43 assignable keys per UF8

Intelligent multipurpose Channel encoder

Mouse scroll emulation

Switch control between three DAWS connected at the same time

Expandable up to four UF8s for a 32-channel SSL control surface

SSL Native Vocalstrip 2 and Drumstrip plug-ins included