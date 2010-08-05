Softel ScheduleSmart automates subtitle control

Softel will showcase its ScheduleSmart automated subtitle control center at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

ScheduleSmart uses information from the broadcast event schedule to determine how and when subtitle data will be bound to content for playout. This coordinated, automated approach reduces user involvement, lowers costs and ensures the correct subtitle reaches the viewer, regardless of the viewing platform.

ScheduleSmart provides an automated subtitle process management platform for any broadcast facility faced with the challenge of when and how to bind multilanguage subtitles and other ancillary data to broadcast-ready video content.

ScheduleSmart monitors upcoming channel playlists, identifying subtitled events, checking the mix of content flagged for hearing-impaired and localized applications, and calculating in each case the optimum time to encode the subtitles for the video asset.

See Softel at IBC Stand 1.A27.

