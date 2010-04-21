Snell unveils MV-Series multiviewers

Snell highlighted its new MV–Series of multiviewers, a range of solutions for combining and displaying multiple images on a single or dual video display device, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Designed for control rooms, studios, OB trucks and other applications, Snell’s MV-Series offers users versatile and configurable viewing capabilities. The system accepts up to 64 video inputs, in a range of analog and digital formats including 1080p, and provides audio metering and monitoring of up to 16 channels per image.

Available in single 64-input or dual 32-input versions, the MV–Series features a wide array of easy-to-configure options, including tile content, size, labels and positioning, which can be adjusted along with the background to suit any application. The system also allows clocks, timers, time code readers, UMDs, tallies and event indicators to be displayed as required.