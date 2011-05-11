Snell, The Application Store collaborate on second-screen apps at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show last month, Snell partnered with The Application Store (TAS) to demonstrate how Morpheus automation can be leveraged to drive essential metadata to second-screen apps on iPad tablets and mobile platforms.

Morpheus supplied the TAS Screentoo app with real-time data essential to maintaining synchronicity between the primary broadcast and interactive and timeline-sensitive elements within the Screentoo app.

The Screentoo app is available for media and broadcast organizations to distribute as their own branded applications to provide services, such as voting, polls, chat and e-commerce related to and customized for a specific show or channel. The accurately timed metadata provided by Morpheus enables the Screentoo app to provide the consumer with options that correspond directly to events within the primary broadcast.

Metadata about both the program and program contents allow the Screentoo app to trigger targeted advertising, provide information about a character or actor in the show, or launch a viewer poll.