Snell launches Kahuna 360 Compact

At the 2012 NAB Show, Snell will introduce the Kahuna 360 Compact, a smaller-frame version of the company's Kahuna 360 video switcher, and one that is ideal for live production environments. Offering true 1080p switching in a 6-RU chassis, the new Kahuna 360 Compact enables a smooth and cost-effective migration from SD to HD to 1080p, making Snell's award-winning production switcher technology accessible to an even wider audience.

Easy to deploy and equipped with the familiar Kahuna interface, the Kahuna 360 Compact is ideal for OB trucks, studio-based productions, houses of worship, and other live production applications. The new switcher delivers all of the functionality of the full-sized Kahuna 360, with up to three full mix/effects (M/E) and seven keyers per M/E, as well as Snell's exclusive Make M/E™ technology, which enables multiple independent sublevel switchers.

The groundbreaking FormatFusion3 technology provides the ability to mix HD, SD, and even single-link 1080p sources into a single production, and has multiple outputs of SD, HD, and 1080p — making the Kahuna 360 Compact ideal for transitioning operations from HD to 1080p. Like the larger Kahuna 360, the Kahuna 360 Compact breaks the tradition of fixed M/Es, fixed resources, and fixed formats, and supports many simultaneous productions that would otherwise require multiple switchers.

More information about the Snell product family is available online at www.snellgroup.com