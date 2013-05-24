Snell introduces new IQ modular range of format converters

Snell is introducing a new IQ format converter range that provides high-quality conversion of common SD, HD and 3Gb/s formats for broadcast systems.

In addition to conversion, the new modules can perform a host of video, audio, and metadata functions. Snell is also unveiling the IQQSM range of 3Gb/s/HD/SD-SDI quad split monitors, ideal for local monitoring with LCD displays. These IQ modules enable local monitoring of four 3G/HD/SD-SDI input signals along with bar graph displays of eight channels of embedded audio.

Perfect for monitoring studio or outside broadcast camera feeds, they also have an SDI output that allows the signal to be routed to other areas in the facility or to storage.