Snell announces Kahuna Flare multiformat production switcher

Snell announced the launch of Kahuna Flare, the newest member of the company's suite of SD/HD/1080p multiformat production switchers.

Kahuna Flare offers standard single-link 1080p support alongside SD and HD formats — making it ideal for OTA broadcasts, IP, or Internet delivery platforms, and even large progressive screen presentations. With versions ranging from 2M/E to 4M/E, Kahuna Flare offers four keyers per M/E and two channels of 3D DVE, all in a single 6U rack frame. The system comes standard with 48 inputs and 24 outputs, with the option to upgrade to 60 inputs and 32 outputs.

Snell's unique FormatFusion3 gives Kahuna Flare users unmatched versatility in working with multiple signal formats, enabling them to mix SD, HD, and 1080p inputs and outputs simultaneously as required to meet any distribution need. A Kahuna Flare system is comprised of an industry standard Kahuna control surface, a graphical user interface and a 6U electronics unit, all designed for ease of installation and operation.

In addition, Kahuna Flare offers a 3D DVE package that reflects the industry-leading image-processing and manipulation credentials that Snell has developed through many generations of production-switching innovation. The various DVE models can provide instant DVE effects in bus-based or source-based mode, depending on the operator's preference. The switcher also comes standard with an internal, fully integrated 10-output clipstore, with unrestricted outputs that can be assigned to any bus. The clipstore supports up to 48 seconds of uncompressed video and includes animated wipe transitions that can be easily programmed into a macro.