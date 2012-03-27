Small Tree to Introduce 24 Port 10 Gig Copper Video Editing Switch at NAB

Small Tree ST10G-28Cat6 24 port 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch

At this year’s NAB Show, Small Tree will introduce the ST10G-28Cat6 24 port 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch that supports 10 Gigabit networks without expensive optics and cabling.



Optimized for video editing, the ST10G-28 Cat6 copper-based 10-Gigabit Ethernet switch is an advanced system featuring Layer 2 switching, IP v4/v6 routing, QoS support and management capabilities.



It also offers real-time performance, jumbo frames, priority flow control, dynamic link aggregation and full Spanning Tree Protocol support that will enable post-production professionals to achieve uncompromised results without overhauling their facility’s entire infrastructure.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Small Tree will be at booth SL7425.



