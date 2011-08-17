Sintecmedia to debut news modules for OnAir

SintecMedia will be showcasing new Media Asset Management (MAM) and Over-the-Top (OTT) management modules for its OnAir broadcast management suite at IBC 2011 - booth 2.B41. The new modules, OnScreens for over-the-top TV, and OnMedia for media asset management, will enhance business operations and provide broadcasters with full control over their business and revenue streams.

Alongside the new modules, the company is augmenting OnRequest, a non-linear management solution that provides a unified and accessible warehouse for all programming, scheduling, ad sales and planning to increase the efficiency of business operations and maximize opportunities.

See SintetcMedai on stand 2.B41at IBC 2011.