Sinclair Broadcast Group standardizes on Digital Alert Systems DASDEC II

The Sinclair Broadcast Group is standardizing on the Digital Alert Systems (DAS) DASDEC-II digital EAS/CAP encoder/decoder systems across all of its U.S. stations.

Optimized for each station, the DAS emergency messaging systems are being rolled out in conjunction with Sinclair's group-wide HD master control rebuild to ensure compliance with any future CAP mandates.

The DASDEC-II represents the latest generation of emergency messaging technology. The system is an FCC-certified EAS encoder/decoder capable of receiving CAP messaging.

The CAP alert origination solution has completed FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) conformance testing successfully under the consumer and producer designation. The system's features address all current emergency messaging requirements, and its software and proven, flexible hardware will enable broadcasters to handle future requirements.