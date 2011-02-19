Signiant offers Media Exchange

At the 2011 NAB Show, Signiant will introduce Media Exchange (MX), a secure browser-based application that enables staff to send content larger than e-mail can handle to where it needs to be quickly and easily.

Users working from their offices or production sites, or even from home, can exchange content with other employees, customers, systems and applications regardless of location and size of digital assets. Signiant has enhanced MX so media and project files can be moved across WAN, DSL or cable.

The company has added new notification features enabling users to track workflow benchmarks, confirmations and alerts for other departments, such as accounting and finance. Additionally, an even greater range of custom workflow options is now available through enhanced integration with Signiant’s full system via the Media Gateway application.

Also at NAB, Signiant will be demonstrating Version 9.0 of CDM, which now includes two new software modules that allow media- and IT-oriented enterprises to better manage their content. The new Media Gateway module streamlines the transfer and sharing of large files between individuals and organizations, and the Resource Management module adds powerful new capabilities for queuing delivery of assets and managing network bandwidth.

Operations can now prioritize the delivery of assets based upon attributes such as revenue, margins, service level requirements and news deadlines, with either automated or manual delivery, to business partners or to buyers and can match internal business rules and workflows. Additionally, Version 9.0 expands integration with directory systems using enterprise-level authentication servers, resulting in enhanced security and access of up to tens of thousands of employees within an organization.