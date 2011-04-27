Signiant announces Content Distribution Management Version 9.0

Signiant has released Version 9.0 of its Content Distribution Management (CDM) system for media and IT-based organizations. CDM Version 9.0 includes new modules and enhancements that expedite the transfer of large files between individuals and organizations, simplify resource management and job prioritization, and add flexible security for large enterprise users.

Signiant's product family for content supply chain management provides a managed platform for any organization to securely and seamlessly exchange digital media assets internally and with business partners outside the enterprise. A key new feature in CDM Version 9.0 is the Media Gateway module, which creates a link between CDM, primarily used for automated, rule-based file transfers, and Signiant's Media Exchange solution for interactive content exchanges that users initiate from a Web browser interface.