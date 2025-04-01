Broadpeak to Demo Edgepeak at 2025 NAB Show
The new high-performance caching and edge computing software engine is designed to help reduce streaming costs and piracy
CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak has announced that it has launched EdgePeak, a video and data cache software engine. The new solution is designed to help operators and content providers build high-performance CDNs that are capable of streaming video to larger audiences while reducing costs and fighting content piracy.
The new solution will be demoed for the first time at the 2025 NAB Show between April 5-9 in Las Vegas.
EdgePeak empowers developers of CDN, caching and edge computing applications to easily harness foundational elements of Broadpeak’s streaming software through open APIs in ways that produce the highest quality and flexibility in building secure, scalable video delivery services.
“The biggest operators and streaming platforms need premium performance, specialized video delivery infrastructure solutions — live traffic is growing rapidly and forward-thinkers are making smart choices now about building their own CDN,” said Nivedita Nouvel, vice president of products and solutions marketing, Broadpeak. “EdgePeak combines our long-standing expertise and deep technology innovation to offer the best software engine on the market for scaling, securing, and monetizing evolving video services.”
In announcing the launch, Broadpeak noted that as global streaming consumption surges, major network operators and leading content providers need ways to reliably and securely manage unprecedented video traffic across owned and third-party streaming services while minimizing additional hardware investment.
In response to that demand, EdgePeak provides a high-performance video and data cache for organizations that build their own CDN. EdgePeak can deliver over 1Tbps performance, offering unmatched streaming optimization and built-in security while providing the core platform to easily build and run high-quality video applications.
In addition to providing the best cost-per-Gpbs on the market against off-the-shelf hardware, Broadpeak reported that EdgePeak delivers the maximum bitrate of throughput while reducing power consumption to save costs and lower carbon footprint. Through intelligent software design, interoperability with any existing CDN, and enhanced load balancing, EdgePeak seamlessly optimizes existing hardware to increase capacity without additional investments — enabling greater scale in delivery while driving operator profitability.
The solution also draws on Broadpeak’s expertise in video delivery and security. It offers a specialized, purpose-built solution designed to fight DDoS attacks and live streaming piracy in real-time, protecting revenues while providing the low latency experiences audiences expect. Built-in security features within the cache immediately detect, analyze and counter malicious activity or content piracy while tackling SYN flood attacks, heavy hitter identification, token sharing, content scraping, or illegal distribution of content. This enables customers to enhance security without the need for additional hardware firewalls or load balancers, driving peace of mind and cost-efficiency.
EdgePeak is now available for Broadpeak customers to deploy at edgepeak.broadpeak.tv and will be demonstrated live for the first time at NAB Show 2025 at Broadpeak’s booth in the West Hall, #W331.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
