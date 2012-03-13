Sierra Video Unveils New ASPEN Multiformat 3G HD-SDI Routing Switcher at NAB

Sierra Video Aspen 3232

At the 2012 NAB Show, Sierra Video will unveil Aspen 3232, the first in a new line of compact, energy efficient 3G HD−SDI video routing switchers. With its ability to drive 3G signals over long 500ft cable runs, this video router is ideal for broadcast and postproduction facilities, as well as rental and staging, higher education facilities, houses of worship, and hospitals.



The Aspen 3232 is a multi−rate router compatible with 3G, HD−SDI and SDI signals from 19 Mb/s to 2.97 Gb/s (3G). Every router input handles all SMPTE serial digital video formats including SMPTE 424M, SMPTE 259M, SMPTE 344M and DVB−ASI up to 540 Mbps and 3G and HD−SDI video signals conforming to SMPTE 292M (1.485GBps single link). The introduction of Aspen 3232 coincides with Sierra's new control system architecture based on IP, SNMP, and a web interface.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Sierra Video will be at booth SL6305.



