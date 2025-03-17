FOR-A To Unveil HANABI HVS-Q12 Production Switcher At 2025 NAB Show

CYPRESS, Calif.—FOR-A will in introduce its top-of-the-line HANABI Series switcher for broadcast control rooms and live event production during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The two M/E HANABI HVS-Q12 is a powerful 3G-SDI production switcher that can be upgraded via software to 12G-SDI, the company said.

The 4RU switcher provides up to 60 inputs and 30 outputs in 3G mode and up to 42 inputs and 21 outputs in 12G. Four keyers are standard for HD/3G; up to eight HD/3G and four 12G keyers can be added optionally, it said.

An enhanced, intuitive web GUI, first developed for the HANABI HVS-190S/190I and HVS-490, supports a creative workflow. The switcher offers an IP interface for both Dante and NDI—a feature available on the HANABI HVS-190S/190I and HVS-490 Series switchers, it said.

“The ‘Q’ in HVS-Q12 stands for quantum,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president of FOR-A America. “The HVS-Q12 represents a quantum leap in design for the HANABI Series. With its feature set, ease of use, stability, cost- and space-efficient design, the HVS-Q12 is a true game changer for live event and broadcast TV producers.



“With the ease of its SDI-to-IP conversion, the HANABI Series connects today’s high-end workflows to the future, while our software-based SOAR-A and FOR-A IMPULSE production platforms connect producers to a powerful future.”

In addition to event memory, the HVS-Q12 includes popular functions from the HANABI Series, such as sequences, macros, GPI for external control, user flags and user button functions, the company said.



FOR-A solutions offer a seamless migration path for all flavors of IP and feature full support for SMPTE ST 2110 standards, it said.

See FOR-A at 2025 NAB Show booth N707.

