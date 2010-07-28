SGT to highlight new MAM solution at IBC2010

SGT will present new products and features at IBC2010. The company’s next-generation MAM will be the highlight, but SGT will also show its automation solution with the new i-VEDA 3G application enabling users to remotely and in real time check playlists, playout or incidents with an iPhone.

SGT’s new VEDA MAM integrates three layers: editorial, technical and transverse, which encompasses research, search and retrieve, and speech-to-text modules. And with the new, SOA-based i-VEDA 3G application, managers within broadcast and media companies can remotely follow programs in real time with their iPhones, including viewing all the playlists, logs or incident alerts.

See SGT at IBC Stand 8.C21A.