SGT to debut new VEDA features at 2010 NAB
SGT will show a series of new features for its VEDA software suite for workflow automation and video content management at the 2010 NAB Show.
The VEDA software comes in two packs: VEDA Pack Transmission and VEDA Pack Search and Retrieve. With the News Room Organizer (NRO) application, VEDA supports the end-to-end production of news through to air. NRO covers the production processes of programs and manages the allocation of staff and physical resources.
See SGT at NAB Show Booth N1402.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox