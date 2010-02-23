SGT to debut new VEDA features at 2010 NAB

SGT will show a series of new features for its VEDA software suite for workflow automation and video content management at the 2010 NAB Show.

The VEDA software comes in two packs: VEDA Pack Transmission and VEDA Pack Search and Retrieve. With the News Room Organizer (NRO) application, VEDA supports the end-to-end production of news through to air. NRO covers the production processes of programs and manages the allocation of staff and physical resources.

See SGT at NAB Show Booth N1402.