SGL to show Final Cut Server support at IBC2010

At IBC2010, Software Generation (SGL), will demonstrate its open system architecture and highlight its substantial carbon footprint reduction, cost and workflow benefits.

The company will debut its FlashNet FCS, which provides advanced updates to the Final Cut Server interface that enable a streamlined and productive workflow by allowing the archive to act as a longer-term repository.

SGL FlashNet’s features allow users to copy, not move, content directly to or from the archive and to or from the online shared storage (or workstation) directly from the FCS interface, making the most efficient usage of data tape storage.

SGL also will debut to the European market support for LTO-5, the latest evolution of the Linear Tape Open Ultrium consortium, as well as support for Avid Interplay 2.2.



