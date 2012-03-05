SGL Announces Enhances LTFS Tape Support at 2012 NAB Show



At NAB 2012, SGL will announce support for writing AS02-wrapped files (part of the MXF standard) to LTFS tape. While LTFS describes files that are written to tape, it doesn’t describe the content itself. Now, when the SGL FlashNet archive management software writes AS02-wrapped files to an LTFS tape, the user and the receiving system have all of the information about the video, audio, and metadata, streamlining transport, play-out, and archive. FlashNet can also receive AS02 content directly that had not previously been held in the archive.



To further enhance FlashNet’s cross platform support, SGL will be showing a new Web-based interface for managing content held within a FlashNet archive. SGL will also demonstrate Avid InGame, a video production and archive solution for sports broadcasters. The combination of Avid Interplay, SGL FlashNet and the high-density Spectra T50e data tape library enables timesaving browsing of archived assets.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. SGL will be at booth N1520.





