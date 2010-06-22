SGI introduces InfiniteStorage 5000 RAID storage

SGI has introduced InfiniteStorage 5000, a RAID storage system with a choice of host interfaces and drive technologies in an external storage platform. SGI InfiniteStorage 5000 provides customers with improved performance and scalability, multiprotocol host connectivity, flexible drive support, data security features and advanced energy savings.

Applications include primary or secondary storage for tiered virtualization implementations and as a front end for active archive architectures using an SGI COPAN MAID solution on the back end.