Sencore VideoBRIDGE IP monitor to be featured at CCW 2012

On display at 2012 CCW will be the Sencore VB12 portable IP monitoring device.

With complete ETR101-290 analysis and alarming, the compact VB12 includes an interface for ASI and IP in a compact and ruggedized chassis smaller than most laptop computers. Designed for the rigors of real-world use, the VB12 is smaller and lighter than any comparable monitoring/troubleshooting solution. The VB12 can monitor 10 IP SPTS/MPTS services simultaneously and can be optionally expanded to support a maximum of 50 services.