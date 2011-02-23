Sencore to Highlight New DVB-S2 Decoder



At NAB, Sencore will showcase new features of the MRD 3187B receiver decoder, as well as the new VB330 Dual Port.



The MRD 3187B receiver decoder allows the user to adapt the product to almost any monitoring, decoding, or retransmission application. The new features on display at the show include IP turn-around configurations, PID filtering and DVB-S2/ISSY support. Other features include SCTE-35 to SCTE-104 DPI message conversion for commercial insertion applications, DVB-Common Interface for conditional access, multiservice descrambling, and advanced DVB-S2 capabilities such as 16ASPK and VCM support.



The company will also feature the new VB330 Dual Port probes that add 10 GbE analysis capabilities to Sencore’s 1 GbE offering.



Sencore will also show its TXS 3453 transcoder, which delivers multiple channels of reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1 RU chassis; the SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator, packaged in a two-channel 1 RU chassis; and the IRD 3000 series of receivers/decoders.



Sencore will be at Booth SU7213.



