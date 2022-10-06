Sencore introduces Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder

Sencore has released the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder, a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs, DVB-S/S2/S2X dual satellite tuners, and more. Additional capabilities include input failover, enhanced multiplexing, and API/SNMP integration options.

The Impulse 400D 4K UHD receiver/decoder/gateway supports MPEG-2/H.264/H.265/AVS+/AVS2 UHD/HD/SD video and all major audio codecs. With its vast array of RF and IP input options, the Impulse 400D is the ideal commercial TV solution for RF signal reception, program descrambling, multiplexing, downscaling and decoding.

Sencore’s Impulse 400D new architecture supports many features including: