Sencore introduces Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder
Impulse 400D is a commercial TV solution for RF signal reception, program descrambling, multiplexing, downscaling and decoding
Sencore has released the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder, a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs, DVB-S/S2/S2X dual satellite tuners, and more. Additional capabilities include input failover, enhanced multiplexing, and API/SNMP integration options.
The Impulse 400D 4K UHD receiver/decoder/gateway supports MPEG-2/H.264/H.265/AVS+/AVS2 UHD/HD/SD video and all major audio codecs. With its vast array of RF and IP input options, the Impulse 400D is the ideal commercial TV solution for RF signal reception, program descrambling, multiplexing, downscaling and decoding.
Sencore’s Impulse 400D new architecture supports many features including:
- Enhanced Input Connection Options:
- 2x ASI
- 2x F-Connectors on Tuner (DVB-S/S2/S2X, 8VSB, DVBT/T2, ISDB-T, QAM-A/C, QAM-64/256B*)
- 2x IP Inputs
- UDP/RTP Unicast/Multicast TS
- HLS, SRT Receive
- Enhanced codec support for video and audio:
- MPEG-2, H.264 (MPEG-4/AVI), H.265 (HEVC) Video Codecs
- Closed Caption support (CEA-608/708)
- SDI captions Embedded
- HDMI captions are overlayed (printed on video)
- Closed Caption support (CEA-608/708)
- Dolby Digital (AC3 and E-AC3), AAC, MPEG1L2 Audio Codecs
- Downmix capable
- Surround Sound Pass-Through*
- MPEG-2, H.264 (MPEG-4/AVI), H.265 (HEVC) Video Codecs
- 4K Video Support
- 4K (4:2:0 Chroma) full resolution decoding on HDMI output
- SDI output offers FHD (1080 downscale) of 4K video sources
- Manual video scaling on baseband outputs
- Increased Redundancy features
- Primary/Backup input source failover
- Multiple Digital-Turn-Around workflows
- Single video decode
- 1x HDMI, 2x SDI
- Genlock
- SNMP / REST API Integration Options
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.