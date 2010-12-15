Scripps Networks adds Miranda Vertigo XG graphics for channel branding

Scripps Networks is streamlining the channel branding process across its specialty channels using a Vertigo XG graphics system from Miranda Technologies.

The Scripps Networks facility in Knoxville, TN, recently installed 26 Vertigo XG graphics processors as part of a project that began in 2007 to upgrade the graphics capabilities for 14 SD and HD feeds.

The first Scripps Networks channels to go on-air with the new graphics system were HGTV HD and Food Network HD, which allowed time to exercise new workflows. Deployment across other networks soon followed. With the recent acquisition of the Travel Channel, the Vertigo XG offered great flexibility for Scripps’ channel-branding requirements.

Miranda’s Vertigo XG graphics processor is well suited for advanced, data-driven channel branding and promo graphics, including in-show promo and episodic promos.