Screen Service America, RRD USA launch XBT667 SPEED Multiplexer

Screen Service America and RRD USA have partnered to offer numerous products to the U.S. broadcasting market. The most recent is the XBT 667 SPEED Multiplexer for mobile DTV usage. The SPEED Multiplexer preprocesses and incorporates all mobile DTV service data, including the audio and video streams and electronic service guide without interfering with the existing ATSC operation in the plant. The multiplexer offers all standard-compliant configuration possibilities and also provides its ASI and MPEG over IP interfaces for any kind of integration. It is compact, lightweight and requires almost no booting time. An advanced event-driven alarm management system operates via GUI, LCD and relay, and SNMP allows the SPEED Multiplexer to be monitored and controlled.