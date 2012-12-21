Schneider unveils 4in filter holder with rotating sunshade



Schneider Optics has introduced the Schneider 4in filter holder with rotating sunshade, which provides a sunshade that rotates independently of the filter holder.

By allowing the sunshade and filter holder to rotate separately from each other, polarizing or graduated filters, which depend on maintaining precise orientation, can easily be used. The 4in filter holder is designed to hold Schneider MPTV 4mm thick water-white Schott glass filters that are available in 4x4 and 4x5.65 sizes. The holder rotates 360 degrees and can accommodate up to two glass filters.

The filter holder/lens shade assembly attaches to the camera lens via a 77mm Wide-Angle Adapter Ring, which can be removed from the holder with a simple pull of the brass tab on top of the holder to exchange for other available sizes.