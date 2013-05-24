ScheduALL to release ScheduALL 5 with smart technology

ScheduALL will release its next-generation scheduling, now with smart technology, on May 31.

ScheduALL 5 automates previously labor-intensive functions such as slack capacity optimization, media system integration and third-party connectivity. It is designed to bridge the gap between human-based and automated processes.

S5 precisely addresses the complexitites of media, broadcast and transmission businesses. The smart technology in S5 automates workflow based on tunable business parameters that are required for each project. Workflow parameters that S5 manages include deadlines, priorities, earliest start times, freeze times and durations. This smart workflow capability will connect, trigger and manage the entire workflow process.