Satellite equipment, services

SATELLITE SERVICE

On Call Communications QuickSPOT On Demand

Always available and ready to use; within minutes of deploying a QuickSPOT antenna, the system is ready to begin transmitting HD/SD video feeds along with providing IFB-compatible phone lines and Internet access; pay-for-what-you- use billing system offers flexibility to access satellite time per minute without prescheduling or to purchase discounted prescheduled blocks of time.

949-707-4729;www.occsat.com

Booth: OE910

Stratos BGAN

High-speed wireless IP data (up to 492kb/s) and circuit-switched network; streaming IP data rates up to 384kb/s on demand; data and voice can be used simultaneously; GAN-standard 64kb/s ISDN, Fax and 4.8kb/s voice to fixed, mobile and any other MSS.

709-748-4844;www.stratosglobal.com

Booth: OE2346