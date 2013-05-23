Satellite and Remote at the 2013 NAB Show

If you’re in the news business or any business where you need to move media around the globe in an efficient, professional manner, this year’s NAB Show was the place for you. The four little cousins, WiFi, microwave, satellite, and bonded cellular, have all been forced to become one happy family (or at least play nice together). This show was all about erasing those family lines and consolidation of the technologies. As evidenced, most new products at the show contained more than one transmission option.

SATELLITE

Abe Elettronica debuted the “RXS” series DVB-S/S2 multistream receiver, with support for all modulation schemes and up to six different transport stream outputs. The company also showed their DML series digital TV microwave links for fixed (STL) and mobile applications.

Donald Engelhardt of KSBW checks out the new Sprinter 144 van from Accelerated Media Technologies that his station just bought. Dawnco had for review the D5502 Satellite Receiver Decoder (IRD), along with the latest in LNB offerings. The company also showcased its BestBuddy-TurboS2 sat signal level tool, as well as satellite terrestrial interference (TI) filters to block interference from local radar, and other TI.

Ericsson demo-ed their AVP 3000 Voyager and RX 8200 receiver Content Acquisition Tools. Features include support for multiple codecs (MPEG-2/4, JPEG 2000), low latency mode and UHDTV (4K) acquisition, for DSNG applications.

Inmarsat featured the Cobham Explorer 710 mobile sat terminal, including enhanced functionality in a smaller size. Features include WiFi connectivity with mobile devices, streaming rates of about 650 Kbps, optimized codecs, hot swap battery, and the ability to uplink video without a PC attached

SIS Live turned heads with the ManPak integrated and compact VSAT terminal, which weighs less than 12kg. Also at their booth, the DriveForce fully automated vehicle- mounted antenna system, uPak 60 integrated and compact VSAT terminal, and the Tr-uPod compact tripod style satellite uplink system.

SAPEC showcased the ALTUM SNG contribution encoder, a professional video and audio H.264 encoder with support for 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 profiles (in H.264 and MPEG-2) with embedded modulator.

Sencore was pulling signals from the sky with the MRD 5800 modular receiver/ decoder, which supports H.264, MPEG-2, 4:2:2, 4:2:0, 10-bit, and 8-bit decoding. Also on stage, Sencore’s cost effective MRD 4400 SD receiver/decoder.

Viking Satcom showed their 3.0m, 3.4m and 3.7m motorized, dual-axis prime focus antenna systems, along with “Navigator” mounts, which allow for extended motorized Azimuth and Elevation travel. Also at their booth, the 4-port motorized C/KU feed assembly, offering simultaneous reception of dual C & dual Ku band polarities.

TRUCKS/MICROWAVE

Accelerated Media Technologies introduced its next-generation Horizon HD 3500 ENG, SNG and DS/ENG platform based on a custom configured Chevrolet HD- 3500 Express, available in gasoline, diesel and an all new factory CNG configuration. The company also showcased its Swift Series E250 and Sprinter 144 Series ENG vans.

Anton/Bauer displayed the AB-HDRF System, a compact and lightweight RF system that transmits multiple camera signals to one receive site. The 12-channel unit is powered by Anton/Bauer Logic Series batteries. Also at the show, the AB Direct VU handheld COFDM receiver/monitor option for the AB-HDRF system.

Elber Srl offered up the new REBLE610 broadcast microwave link, which integrates XPIC capability in a completely new chassis and hardware/software platform. Features include half or full duplex, a bandwidth of 56 MHz (transporting a maximum 620 Mbps payload) 10 ASI connectors configurable as I/O’s, a GbE port, and E1 channel.

Eurotek S.r.l. showcased its A4D Radio Links, designed for STL, TSL, and mobile.

Frontline Communications brought the SNV NT-7, featuring a custom, all-aluminum modular body, with seven racks, along with the DSNG HT, their custom turnkey Ku Band DSNG-350 High Top. Also on display, the Short Wheelbase High Top and Next Generation Broadcast Vehicle.

Ken Zamkow with LiveU (L) and Jim Sears with Raycom Media discuss the features of the LU Smart Grip that provides live video via bonded cellular connections. Integrated Microwave Technologies demonstrated the Nucomm + DeJero Connect Live COFDM and Multi-4G/LTE Live-Video HD Transmitter, along with the RF Central microLite HD receiver, and the Nucomm Newscoder Rx4. Also for review, Connect Live Aggregation Server, which aggregates multiple IP streams back into a single stream.

Silvus was at the Streambox booth demonstrating the new low latency mesh video and data communications system. The StreamCaster is an IP packet based 4x4 MIMO radio which provides longer range and higher throughput than WiFi and other commercial waveforms, especially in high multipath, extreme non line-of-sight, and high mobility applications.

Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies showed the OMNI-LINK | RadioLink 1024QAM for fixed or mobile applications. Features include Quasi Non-Line-Of- Sight (NLOS), robust COFDM modulation, and 1024 QAM.

VidOvation showed the VidLink II-5 60 GHz wireless video link system which features zero frame delay, zero interference, uncompressed 1.5G HD-SDI video, 270 Mbps SD and DVB ASI. It’s housed in a ruggedized and water resistant enclosure, and range in HD is 500m, SD range is greater than 1000m.

BONDED CELLULAR

Judy Mueller (L) with DSI RF systems points out features of the NewsShark 4G/LTE portable newsgathering system to Frank Lieberman from 2C Corp. BSI marked its 30th anniversary at the show by launching its “Intelligent Diversity Receive System,” which uses BSI’s proprietary technology to connect a network of receive sites throughout the desired coverage area of a given event, enabling the operation of various wireless components.

Cobham previewed the new “Solo Micro HD” transmitter, a matchbox-size unit that features 15ms latency, in conjunction with Cobham’s UMVL (ultra mobile video link) modulation. The company also launched a new HD MPEG-4 IP encoder that can easily be connected to virtually any camera; and MediaMesh, a lightweight, rapid set-up field newsroom.

Comrex showcased its LiveShot IP Video Codec, which allows delivery of live video over a range of IP networks for broadcasters. Features include low latency video from anywhere Internet access is available, and the system is specifically optimized to perform well on challenging IP networks.

Dejero announced the launch of the LIVE+ VSET, a 1U vehicle-mount transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks. LIVE+ VSET automatically combines a high-latency satellite connection with multiple low-latency cellular connections resulting in the delivery of high-quality video with latencies of 1.5 seconds or less.

DSI RF Systems debuted CameraShark, a low-latency, HD video codec system that uses cellular networks for remote video backhaul, using H.264 compression. The company also launched v2 of its News- Shark bonded cellular-based system, now with support for HD SD/SDI and 4G LTE internal modem capabilities.

IHSE USA LLC showcased the Draco Extender COMPACT for transmission of DVI/HDMI signals up to resolutions of 1080p60. In addition, USB HID, USB 2.0, analog or digital audio and serial data signals can be extended to distances up to 140m over CATx cable.

JVC launched v2.0 of its GY-HM650 platform that adds live HD transmission to the handheld mobile newscamera. When equipped with a Verizon 4G LTE USB modem, the camera can transmit footage to a broadcast facility in real time while simultaneously recording a full HD file to solidstate memory cards.

LiveU showed the LU40-S Handheld, Lightweight Uplink Device along with the LU2 which combines two LiveU field units for extra resiliency. Also at the show, the LU-Lite laptop video uplink device, LiveU Xtender external antenna and LiveU Total Platform.

Matrox launched the MXO2 LE MAX, which provides broadcast-quality I/O and monitoring for leading editing apps. MX02 turbocharges H.264 encoding and is also a capture solution for streaming live events.

Pixelmetrix showcased the Pelican video encoder, which is smaller than a 3.5-inch hard drive and ideal for remote newsgathering, enterprise video, hospitality, government, education and healthcare applications.

Streambox showed its Avenir Mini, the company’s smallest hardware-based mobile encoder, along with Signal Extender 2.0, a modular device that can bond three 3G/4G modems to increase bandwidth. Also at the show was the Streambox ME Pro App, which allows users to send pro quality video using only a smartphone/ tablet.

Dan Sorensen (L) with TVU Networks describes the TVU grid IP based distribution routing and switching system to David McMillan with Fairfax Media in Australia. TVU Networks announced the launch of TVU Grid, which consists of the TVU Grid Transceiver, TVU Grid Switch Panel, TVU Grid Server, and TVU Grid Management Server. The TVUPack, TVUPack Mini and TVU Anywhere mobile broadcast solutions are also an integral part of the TVU Grid ecosystem.

Visionary Solutions showcased PackeTV Mobile, an HTTP-based media streaming communications system, along with the AVN443 encoder and PackeTV mobile bundle.

Vislink launched the LiveGear AirStream cellular internet newsgathering (iNG) transmitter, LiveGear LGR-1000 cellular internet newsgathering (iNG) receiver and the LINK L9801 Sony Side Mount Wireless Camera Transmitter. The company also showcased its GIGAWAVE DCam “Clip-On,” an H.264/MPEG-4 HD digital wireless camera transmitter, and the ADVENT Mantis “MSAT” Man Portable Satellite Data Terminal.

Vitec showed the Optibase MGW Pico Encoder, an ultra small professional grade, full-featured HD/SD H.264 encoding and streaming appliance with KLV metadata support. The pocket-sized encoder consumes less than 5 Watts and is offered with an enclosure or as board-only.