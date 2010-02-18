SAN Solutions to highlight new ArtiSAN storage, application platforms

During the 2010 NAB Show, SAN Solutions will showcase the company's new ArtiSAN Storage Platform and ArtiSAN Application Platform.

The ArtiSAN Storage Platform is configured with 450GB SAS drives, 600GB SAS drives or 2TB SATA drives in a compact, 16-slot, 3RU enclosure. All RAID formats are supported including RAID 5 and 6. The ArtiSAN Storage Platform offers enterprise-class features such as four 8Gb Fibre Channel host ports, active-active controllers and global hot-sparing.

The new ArtiSAN Application Platform is a specifically customized configuration, suited for media applications. Available in a compact 1RU or 2RU enclosure, it is well-suited for transcoding and distribution applications, audio normalization processing, media logging and scripting environments, media gateways, media NAS environments and media indexing.

See SAN Solutions at NAB Show Booth SL2327.