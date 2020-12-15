Samsung Debuts 110-Inch MicroLED TV

SEOUL, South Korea—Samsung recently unveiled its 110-inch Samsung MicroLED TV, which is now available for pre-sale in Korea. Using self-emissive LED display technology, Samsung touts this new TV model’s color vibrancy and brightness.

The traditional TV model is based on the same MicroLED technology that Samsung introduced with “The Wall” in 2018. While “The Wall” was made up of multiple monitors, the 110-inch model provides streamlined installation and calibration, with its video, audio and smart capabilities available out of the box.

The 110-inch MicroLED screen uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays, says Samsung. The model is self-illuminating, producing light and color from its own pixel structures. It expresses 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, as well as delivers accurate wide color gamut. Samsung says the model has 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.

Also part of the new MicroLED screen is a Micro AI Processor that can deliver 4K HDR content. Samsung also claims MicroLEDs enable the TV to be long-lasting, with the inorganic materials helping to provide for a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours.

Other features for the 110-inch MicroLED TV is a 99.99% screen to body ratio, with the black matrix and bezel being completely removed from the display. There is also a Multi View feature that allows for watching up to four sources of content simultaneously in as large as 55-inch split screens, with the ability to connect multiple external devices.

The TV’s audio, meanwhile, includes an embedded Majestic Sound System delivering 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker and has Object Tracking Sound Pro technology to identify objects moving on screen and project the sound to follow the action.

Samsung plans to roll out the 110-inch MicroLED TV globally in the first quarter of 2021.