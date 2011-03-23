S4M, Annova to Show Joint Solution Portfolio at NAB



Solutions for Media and Annova Systems will present their joint solution portfolio at the NAB Show. The two companies will showcase solutions for Newsroom Control, MAM and Broadcast Management.



The main focus of the joint presentation will be an enhanced integration between S4M’s VPMS Media Asset Management system and Annova’s OpenMedia Newsroom system. The combined solution offers seamless workflows for using video in a newsroom environment.



S4M’s VPMS (Video Production Management System) stands for professional Digital Media Management. VPMS comes with applications such as video browsing, metadata generation and management, draft editing with voice-over, and audio editing—all available at the user’s desktop PC.



With the launch of Version 3.8, Annova’s NRCS OpenMedia continues to evolve. At NAB, the Annova team will demonstrate how OpenMedia’s new TEP (Theme & Event Planning) module means that planning information is captured as early as possible. The company will also show the new Journalist Editorial Portal. The JEP brings information from a wide range of sources to the desktop while giving the journalist the tools to analyze, manage, and enrich the information available.



S4M and Annova Systems will be at booths N6231, N6229.



