RSG Media to Unveil CLM Suite at NAB



RSG Media Systems will debut its new Content Lifecycle Management suite for RightsLogic at the 2011 NAB Show. RSG will also preview its new analytics module for Digital Media, designed for digital advertisers and web publishers.



RSG’s new CLM solution will help content owners and brokers extend the rights management capabilities of RSG’s signature right management software, RightsLogic. CLM will allow media and entertainment broadcast companies to manage Media Asset Finance; workflows and approval queues to streamline operations, ensure signoffs, and prevent critical tasks from falling through the cracks; product approval and licensee extranet, and program planning and scheduling.



RSG will also present its new analytics suite for Digital Media, which combines its recently launched yield management software Zoox Analytics with order management for digital advertising sales including inventory, planning, trafficking and financial reconciliation.



RSG will be at Booth N5434.



