RSG Media and Xytech Join Forces

NEW YORK and MISSION HILLS, CALIF.—RSG Media and Xytech announced a technology partnership integrating the companies’ flagship products. For content owners taking on the complex task of automating the digital supply chain to maximize the monetization of their content, the joint solution will simplify and streamline their efforts. Xytech and RSG’s solution combines rights and order management functions in one system, effectively closing gaps previously found in the digital supply chain.



RightsLogic, RSG’s rights management product, helps programmers determine which media assets programmers can use, when, and how (e.g. territories, platforms, languages, formats) it lets them window and schedule the content for maximum profitability. The system handles the financials, from amortization through royalty payments, and it presents usage, revenue and royalty information from every platform in at-a-glance dashboards and custom reports.



Xytech’s MediaPulse platform is a scalable solution automating workflows, managing assets, scheduling resources and offering an end-to-end order and billing system. The platform-independent, browser-based application tracks and manages workflow, resources, and costs from the moment a programmer publishes a schedule through media asset delivery for distribution or play-out.



As the companies have pre-integrated their two systems, programmers can implement a joint solution. Xytech and RSG Media have already implemented their solution at one of the U.S.’s largest, Spanish-language broadcast networks.