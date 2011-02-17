Ross Video to unveil NK Series routers, control panels

Ross Video will introduce the new NK Series family of router and control products at the 2011 NAB Show.

The NK Series family of products ranges from fixed sizes of 16 x 4 1RU routers to 320 x 320 19RU utility routers. The NK Series routers are fully modular and redundant facility routers with a variety of levels and matrix types, including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, balanced and unbalanced AES/EBU digital audio, analog video, stereo analog audio and RS-422 data/machine control.

Control of the router matrices is handled via a selection of control panels, which are fully programmable and can operate as a cut bus, multicut bus or XY control panels. Two panels or more can be tied together to operate as one.

See Ross Video at 2011 NAB Show Booth N3807.