NAB Show: Ross Celebrates New Solutions, 33 Years of Growth

LAS VEGAS—In its opening keynote, Ross Video unveiled a host of new solutions and improvements to its offerings, highlighted many successful deployments, celebrated 33 straight years of growth and entertained the audience with some fun spoofs on Area 51 and Ross Socks, which are now in their ninth iteration.

In what has become a tradition, Ross’s chairman and CEO, David Ross, began by discussing company results for the last year, reporting: “I’m proud to share that 2024 was our best year ever. Thanks to team Ross, we achieved 33 consecutive years of orders growth and yet again, we’re twice as big as we were just five years ago [in 2019].”

Ross also highlighted the company’s environmental progress.

“Last year, we set a goal of having a carbon-neutral factory by 2025, and I can confirm that our factory is carbon neutral, not at some date in the fu-ture, but right now,” he said. “This might be the first carbon-neutral factory in our industry.”

During the keynote, Ross demoed a number of products, including Carbonite HyperMax, XPression, Ultrix, Media I/O, OverDrive and RPM openGear UI and the work of its Rocket Surgery design operation, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Solutions relating to cloud-based production, graphics, motion graphics, weather, robotics, switchers, newsrooms, augmented/virtual reality and other products were also demoed and used in the lav-ish keynote production.

The company also rolled out the ninth interaction of Ross socks, using its graphics and virtual reality technologies to depict an Area 51-style landing of a UFO. Several executives dressed as “Men in Black” modeled the socks. David Ross declined to say if the new socks are made of extraterrestrial materials. The socks and other Ross solutions are on display at SL206.

