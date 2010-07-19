Ross Video to launch v9.1 software for OverDrive

Ross Video will launch v9.1 software for its OverDrive automation production control system at IBC2010. Version 9.1 further extends the new GlobalView GUI with features such as NKeyer support, NRCS CG timer support and many new MOS device interfaces. GlobalView exploits the additional workspace of widescreen displays allowing for user-configurable layouts. Resizable and repositionable modules provide production-specific views, enabling even more complex and faster paced productions to be automated. Enhanced support for OverDrive’s unique remote client application architecture allows for seamless back-to-back productions from one server.