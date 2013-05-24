Ross Video introduces Vision Tritium 3MLE production switchers

Ross Video has introduced its Vision Tritium 3MLE modular production switchers. The switchers combine the Vision Octane feature set with a budget-sensitive new package. Models include the Tritium V3M with a 24-button 3MLE panel and Tritium V3 with a 32-button panel.

The switchers offers 48 x 32 multi-definition inputs and outputs, six 3D DVEs, 16 channels of internal media stores, 16 keyers, UltraChrome chroma keys, built-in Dual Head MultiViewers and external device controls.

With the switchers, Ross customers can now own a Vision series modular 3MLE panel with a choice of 24 or 32 direct access crosspoint buttons. Vision's unique AuxKeys, Color Correction and MultiDSK are included in Tritium's feature set and is fully compatible with standard Vision Octane options. Tritium switchers also offer the ability to convert to a full Vision Octane 3G system as production needs change.

The switchers come will all of the Ross protocols for full integration with XPression Graphics and BlackStorm Playout Servers. They also talk to Ross' DashBoard Control System and can provide control of entire productions, as well as build task-specific control interfaces via DashBoard's unique PanelBuilder application. Tritium switchers are also compatible with the OverDrive Automated Production Control system.