Ross to Highlight Dashboard V. 6.0 and New Vision Switchers at IBC

AMSTERDAM--At IBC 2013, Ross will be showing a complete range of new products and solutions, reflecting the company’s expanded commitment to the EMEA market.



Among Ross Video’s offerings: DashBoard Control & Monitoring Version 6.0 has matured into an open control platform. It allows users to quickly build unique, tailored CustomPanels designed to make complex operations simple.



On the switcher side: The new Vision Tritium 3 MLE Production Switcher combines the Vision Octane feature set with a very affordable price point – and it comes fully loaded with features; no options required. The Vision Octane series of production switchers now has 1080p (3G) processing technology added, while Carbonite C2S is a new 24 button 2 ME panel for Carbonite switchers that incorporates individual ME Effects Memory keypads.



More from Ross: Affordable NK Series video, audio and machine control routing solutions will be shown at IBC 2013. The 64x64 chassis and 72x72 chassis are now 3G, making the entire video matrix line up from 16x4 to 144x144 all 3G. The MC1 Master Control System will be on hand with integrated DVE for squeeze back, increased multichannel operation with enhanced graphics capability and extended EAS interfaces. Ross will also show its third generation openGear OG3 frame, with three times the power capacity coupled with dedicated GigE buses to every slot.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Ross Video will be at stands 9.C10, 9.C23, and 9.B08.

