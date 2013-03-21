Rohde & Schwarz to unveil new satellite standards support for headend system

Rohde & Schwarz will highlight its recently introduced R&S AVHE100 headend system for encoding and multiplexing, which is now available with support for the DVB-S and DVB-S2 satellite standards, at the 2013 NAB Show.

The R&S AVHE100 headend solution stands apart from conventional solutions because of its architecture and technologies, such as R&S CrossFlowIP, which improves failsafe functionality. All major encoding/multiplexing features are integrated into a few hardware components, making it a compact system. Rohde & Schwarz also will present its first system for ISDB-Tb transmitters: the R&S AVG050 ISDB-Tb BTS gateway with DVB-S/DVB-S2 receiver.

See Rohde & Schwarz at 2013 NAB Show booths 6316 and 6320.