Rohde & Schwarz to unveil multistandard TV analyzer, transmitters at NAB Show

At the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Rohde & Schwarz will present the compact R&S ETC TV analyzer, a multistandard mid-range TV analyzer that supports the ISDB-T, DVB-T and DVB-T2 digital terrestrial standards.

The R&S ETC offers spectrum analysis, TV analysis and scalar network analysis in a single box, and is designed for coverage measurements, such as network coverage measurements using a vehicle.

The company also will showcase its expanded transmitter lineup, including new ISDB-Tb models of the R&S SLx8000 low-power transmitter and the R&S THU9 high-power transmitter feature outstanding efficiency.

These compact 19in UHF/VHF transmitters now also cover the ISDB-Tb standard in a power range up to 100W. The R&S SLx8000 requires only two or three height units in a rack. The recently introduced R&S THU9 high-power transmitter achieves an efficiency of up to 28 percent for ISDB-Tb and up to 30 percent for ATSC.