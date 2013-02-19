Riedel to unveil MediorNet MN-GV-2 card

Riedel Communications will unveil the MediorNet MN-GV-2 card at the 2013 NAB Show.

This new interface card allows users to network Grass Valley® 3G camera systems — the LDK and the brand-new LDX series — and their base stations via the MediorNet fiber infrastructure.

Users can route bidirectional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through MediorNet, which facilitates the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network. With this solution, users can realize unparalleled flexibility in camera configurations and eliminate the need for rewiring when production requirements change.