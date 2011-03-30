Riedel to Launch New MediorNet Product



At NAB, Riedel Communications will present a new member of the MediorNet family—Riedel’s fiber-based real-time network for 3G-SDI video, audio and communications.



The company will also introduce the new Artist CCP-1116 Commentary Control Panel, which combines the Artist 1100 control panels with a dual commentary unit. With the combination of intercom panel and commentary station into one single unit, installation and maintenance of Stadium installation or sports broadcast application becomes easier and cost effective.



Riedel will be at Booth C6737.



