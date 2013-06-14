Riedel Establishes New U.S. Office and Training Center in Burbank

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Riedel Communications announced that it has opened a new facility in Burbank. In addition to providing space for more inventory and sales personnel, the new facility includes a training room in which customers and partners can get hands-on experience with Riedel equipment and software.



Among the solutions available for training and demonstration at the new facility are the Riedel MediorNet real-time media network; RockNet real-time audio network; Artist, Performer, and Acrobat intercoms; as well as a variety of radios, headsets, and fiber and intercom accessories. The office also will support Riedel’s full-service rental offering, which provides the wired and wireless intercom systems and signal transport and routing along with the staff for live events, TV productions, and theater performances. The full-service rental surpasses simple dry-hire to include project planning, logistics, setup, and operation.



Riedel’s new U.S. office is located at:

2508 North Ontario St.,

Burbank, CA 91504

Phone + 1 (818) 409-6900

Fax + 1 (818) 241-5927